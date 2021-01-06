Head-To-Head Contrast: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) vs. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Permianville Royalty Trust and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 2 4 1 0 1.86

Tellurian has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 130.10%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Tellurian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.58 $9.52 million N/A N/A Tellurian $28.77 million 15.39 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.94

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.13% 13.13% 13.12% Tellurian -747.05% -106.47% -43.24%

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

