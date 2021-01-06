Head-To-Head Contrast: TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Resources and TransAtlantic Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89 TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential downside of 20.61%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than TransAtlantic Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05% TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Resources and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.84 -$66.21 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

