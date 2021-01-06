Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 687358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.11 million and a P/E ratio of -31.50.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

