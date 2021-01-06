Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.73

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.72, with a volume of 646163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.