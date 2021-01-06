Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.20.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
