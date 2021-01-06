Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

