Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.13. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,542 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEPA shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

