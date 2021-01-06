Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

HLF stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $469,670.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,504,202 shares of company stock worth $600,856,816. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

