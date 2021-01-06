Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 5.1%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.43. Approximately 2,224,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,090,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,504,202 shares of company stock worth $600,856,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

