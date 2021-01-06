Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

HCCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The stock has a market cap of $523.77 million, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

