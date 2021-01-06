Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.
HCCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,874. The stock has a market cap of $523.77 million, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $31.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
