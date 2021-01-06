Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.76. Heritage Global shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 2,429 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGBL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

