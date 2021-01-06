HEX (HEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, HEX has traded 42% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $12.49 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00034551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001607 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00021096 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013913 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

