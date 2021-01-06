Hi Mutual Society Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $16,621.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00338759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.72 or 0.02395237 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

