Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Shares Down 4.8%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

