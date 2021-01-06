Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.06

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 1080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

