Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.83.

Shares of HCG opened at C$30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.15. Home Capital Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.79.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8599998 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

