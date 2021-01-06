HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

