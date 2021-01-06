Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

HLI stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.