Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

HPP opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

