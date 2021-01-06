Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.49. 744,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 955,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

HGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,312,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,129,211.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 133,200 shares of company stock worth $2,434,802 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

