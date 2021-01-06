Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,537,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

