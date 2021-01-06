Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huw M. Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Huw M. Nash sold 32 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,828.48.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 173,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,324. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.