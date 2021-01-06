Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

HYMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hycroft Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $411,252.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,427,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

