Hydro Protocol Trading Down 3.4% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.11 million and $339,509.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00319530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.20 or 0.02980250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, HADAX, Bancor Network, Bgogo and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

