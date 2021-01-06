HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $34,588.86 and $4.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00118505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00247382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00518764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00251304 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

