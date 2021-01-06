HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 6%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 289,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 282,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

HYRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The company has a market cap of $134.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.