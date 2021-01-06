I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.84.

IMAB opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. I-Mab has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $49.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

