i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.55. i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 7,657,784 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

