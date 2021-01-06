i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IIIV opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,129,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

