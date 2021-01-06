ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

NYSE:IBN opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.