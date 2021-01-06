ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 11,500 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,591. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

