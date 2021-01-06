iDealCash (DEAL) Hits Market Cap of $505,342.36

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $505,342.36 and $35.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iDealCash alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00104920 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00370539 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013542 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000168 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013667 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.