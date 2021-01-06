Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 13.6% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. 50,643,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 37,997,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $559.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

