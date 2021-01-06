Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Identiv stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,742. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

