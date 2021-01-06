iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 95143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. This is a positive change from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market cap of £665.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.95.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

