ILCOIN (ILC) Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $107,014.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, IDAX, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004977 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002808 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001421 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005781 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,572,078,907 coins and its circulating supply is 618,382,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, IDAX and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

