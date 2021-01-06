Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.64. Impac Mortgage shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 18,709 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $27,315.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 33,997 shares of company stock worth $49,546 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impac Mortgage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Impac Mortgage worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.