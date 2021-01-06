Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 3.2%

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 408,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 256,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds three exploration projects in central British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

