Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBA. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.