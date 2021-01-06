InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 12.1%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 934,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 588,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InflaRx by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

