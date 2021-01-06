InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 12.1%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 934,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 588,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InflaRx by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
