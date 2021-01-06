ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NYSE ING opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $80,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in ING Groep by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in ING Groep by 23.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

