Injective Protocol Market Cap Reaches $67.89 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $67.89 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00012465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00028030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00256047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00500787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245002 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.