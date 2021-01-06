Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.
NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 640,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 489.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93.
In other Inovalon news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
