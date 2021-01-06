Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 640,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 489.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

