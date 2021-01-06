Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Financial Review

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Inphi and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 4 10 0 2.71 Skyworks Solutions 0 8 20 0 2.71

Inphi currently has a consensus target price of $139.46, suggesting a potential downside of 15.45%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $151.72, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Inphi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 23.51 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,749.17 Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 7.69 $853.60 million $5.71 27.37

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Inphi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

