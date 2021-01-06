Insider Buying: Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC.AX) (ASX:CGC) Insider Purchases 9,001 Shares of Stock

Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC.AX) (ASX:CGC) insider Peter Margin bought 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$36,004.00 ($25,717.14).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC.AX)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

