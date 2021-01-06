Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$144,665.25 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,665.25.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,847.94.

On Friday, October 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 163,800 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$734,266.26.

TSE:CRWN opened at C$4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.17. The company has a market cap of C$46.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.