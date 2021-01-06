Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires 36,600 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,375.40 ($17.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,375.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,476.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

