Insider Selling: Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director Sells C$184,100.00 in Stock

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$184,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,526 shares in the company, valued at C$617,703.37.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, John Lagourgue bought 20,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.

CVE:BUS opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$160.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

