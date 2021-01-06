Insider Selling: IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,750 shares in the company, valued at C$578,835.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$9,400.00.

Shares of CVE:IPT opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.52. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.52 million and a P/E ratio of -282.50.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

