Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

