Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.
Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.
