Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO Sells 4,595 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50.

NYSE L traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,742. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Loews by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 38.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 555,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Loews by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.